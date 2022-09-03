An explosion occurred at an ammunition exhibition in Chernihiv. Three children were injured

An explosion rang out in Chernihiv on September 3. A shell detonated near the museum at the ammunition exhibition.

This was reported by the correspondents of "Suspilne" from the scene of the events.

Three children were injured. A 10-year-old boy held an RPG and pulled the trigger. Now he is in the hospital with his mother and 12-year-old brother. The boy was stunned.

Another child is currently in intensive care. According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, the two-year-old boy is in serious condition.

"Three children were injured, in particular, a two-year-old boy is in serious condition. Everyone is provided with all the necessary qualified medical care," he noted.

Investigators are currently working at the scene. In a comment to “Suspilne”, the spokeswoman of the regional police, Nataliia Slabenyak, stated that the State Bureau of Investigation will deal with this case.