The Verkhovna Rada simplified the submission of information on the ultimate owners of companies. This is one of the conditions for starting negotiations on joining the EU

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted a draft law concerning information on the ultimate owners of legal entities. This was one of the conditions for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union.

245 deputies voted for this bill, the MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed.

The draft law simplifies the submission of information on the ultimate beneficial owners and ownership structure. In addition, it creates a system of methodological assistance to legal entities in determining the ultimate beneficial owners and ownership structure.

Among the conditions put forward by the European Commission for the start of negotiations on joining the EU was the clause that Ukraine should ensure compliance of anti-money laundering legislation with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Zheleznyak explains that the law on simplifying the submission of information on the ultimate owners of legal entities was adopted to fulfill this point.