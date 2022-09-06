The Ministry of Health has resumed the publication of coronavirus statistics. 16 000 patients were found in Ukraine over the past week

The Ministry of Health has resumed the publication of statistics on the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine. It will be published once a week.

The Ministry of Health writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"From now on, we will publish the main figures for the past week. This is due to the beginning of the increase in the number of detected cases of the disease and the importance of preparing for the new epidemic season," the Ministry stated.

Over the past week, 16 000 new patients were found in Ukraine, including 377 doctors and over 2 000 children.

3 868 people were hospitalized, and 44 patients died from the coronavirus. Also, over 50 000 people were vaccinated against the disease last week.