A rocket attack on an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih caused a fire

There is a fire at an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih.

In the morning, an air alert sounded throughout Ukraine. The head of the military administration of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported at 08:13 a.m. about rocket attacks on the city.

At 09:37 a.m., the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko reported that the fire was raging at the oil tank.

There is currently no information about the injured and the dead.