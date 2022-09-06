A rocket attack on an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih caused a fire

There is a fire at an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih.
In the morning, an air alert sounded throughout Ukraine. The head of the military administration of the city, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported at 08:13 a.m. about rocket attacks on the city.
At 09:37 a.m., the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko reported that the fire was raging at the oil tank.
There is currently no information about the injured and the dead.
- The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that around 08:00 a.m. in the south and east of the country, units of anti-aircraft forces shot down five of six X-101 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS aircraft from the Caspian Sea region.