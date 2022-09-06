The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 86 Russians in the south. Attacks were made on crossings and command posts

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 86 Russians, four tanks, 12 units of armored vehicles, four howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", three guns "Hyacinth-B" and "Hyacinth-S", a communication station and anti-tank missile complex.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

In addition, an enemy drone "Orlan-10" was shot down (in the area of Visokopillia), a Ka-52 helicopter (in the area of Novohryhorivka) and two X-59 missiles, which the Russians launched over the liberated territories of the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation made 18 strikes on enemy positions, logistics, command and support points. Artillery fired at the Russians 370 times. The fire was directed at air defense units, electronic warfare stations, and pontoon crossings near Daryivka and along the Kakhovska HPP.