The Ukrainian military in the Kramatorsk direction had a tactical success and knocked the Russians out of the positions they had previously occupied.

This is stated in the evening briefing of the General Staff on September 5.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region repelled offensive attempts in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Lozove, Spartak, Soledar, Zaytseve and Semihirya.

Also, as a result of a successful attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers lost more than 100 soldiers killed and wounded, more than 30 soldiers were injured in Kherson, and an anti-aircraft missile complex and six Russian trucks were destroyed in the area of the Antonivka bridge and crossing.