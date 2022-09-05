The EU will provide Ukraine with access to financing digital projects worth €6 billion

The European Union will provide Ukraine with access to financing of digital projects within the framework of the Digital Europe program for €6 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The program provides funding for digitization in the following areas:

high-performance computing;

artificial intelligence, data and cloud services;

digital skills;

the use of digital technologies in the economy and society;

cyber security (the direction is closed to non-EU countries).

The total fund of the "Digital Europe" program amounts to €7.5 billion. About €6 billion is provided for the financing of projects according to the specified and available directions of the program for Ukraine. They will be allocated over a period of 7 years.

It is noted that work programs, competitive proposals and details of how to apply for participation in the program will be available on the Digital Europe website in the fall.