The Ukrainian electronic signature has passed EU certification

From now on, the Ukrainian electronic signature meets European standards.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Recently successfully passed eSignature Validation Plugtests 2022. So, we are technically ready for mutual recognition of digital signatures with the EU. Mutual recognition of electronic signatures is an important part of the digital European integration plan. Our digital signatures should be accepted in any EU country," the minister said.

According to him, this creates many advantages for business and all Ukrainians. For example, it will be possible to receive services in the EU, and entrepreneurs will be able to conclude online contracts with foreign partners, open international accounts, etc.

The testing was carried out by the technical committee of the European Institute of Telecommunication Standards ETSI. The ETSI standards are used in the European Union countries in the field of electronic trust services.