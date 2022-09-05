“The Insider” publication showed how Russian anti-aircraft guns fire from the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The fire is adjusted by drones

“The Insider” publication showed a video of the operation of Russian rocket systems of volley fire from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). This video was filmed on the night of September 2-3.

A team of experts from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) studied the video and came to the conclusion that the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station (TPS) pipes are visible in the frame, the filming is conducted from the opposite bank of the Dnipro, and the camera is directed to the south. This means that the launch site of the missile defense system is located to the west of the Zaporizhzhia TPS, where the nuclear power plant is also located.

The resistance forces provided “Babel” with two videos: one showing the launch of the drone, the other showing its flight. The resistance forces note that the Russians first launched the drone, and only then did the shelling from multiple launch rocket systems “Grad” begin.