The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 194 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 49,800 people killed, including 300 in the last day.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2,068 (+19) enemy tanks, 4,459 (+29) armored combat vehicles, 1,157 (+10) artillery systems, 294 (+0) anti-aircraft missiles, and 156 (+0) anti-aircraft missiles. ), airplanes — 236 (+0), helicopters — 206 (+0), operational-tactical UAVs — 867 (+3), cruise missiles — 205 (+2), ships/boats — 15 (+0), automobile machinery and tank trucks — 3,286 (+10), special machinery — 107 (+1).