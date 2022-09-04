Active fighting continues on the 1,300 km long front line

Currently, the front line is 2,500 kilometers long, 1,300 of which are under active hostilities.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

"In some directions and areas we repel enemy attacks, in others we move forward, because the defense operation is a complex of various measures and constant dynamics," she said.

According to her, events are currently developing according to plan.

"You are all cool information warriors — who stopped posting unverified information and getting ahead of the General Staff by naming de-occupied settlements. With this, you are helping your own Armed Forces," added the deputy minister.