A Ukrainian flag was installed in Visokopyla, Kherson region. The Armed Forces freed the village

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, and his deputy Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed the liberation of the village of Visokopilia in the Kherson region.

The leader published a photo of the Ukrainian flag being installed, captioning it with the words "step by step." After that, Tymoshenko clarified that the photo is relevant and corresponds to the events at the front — the village has been deoccupied.

"Vysokopillia in Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," he wrote.

In turn, the president emphasized at the Headquarters meeting that "Ukrainian flags are returning to where they should be by our right."