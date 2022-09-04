”Ukrainian flags are returning to their place”. The President held the third meeting of the Headquarters in a week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Sunday.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

During the meeting of the Headquarters, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, the commanders of operational areas, and the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov reported on the situation on the front line.

"There is no weekend in war. We are in constant contact with those at the front. I will not tell you the details, but the Ukrainian flags are returning to where they should be, by our right. And occupiers have no place on our land," Zelensky said.

The president did not specify exactly where the "flags are returning to their place", but since the morning of September 4, this photo has been circulating on the Internet. The description indicates that the Ukrainian flag was installed in Visokopyla in the Kherson region.