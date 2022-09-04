Russia shelled three hospitals and 26 private houses in Mykolaiv

As a result of night shelling in Mykolaiv, three hospitals, 26 residential buildings, three educational institutions, a hotel, and a museum were damaged.

This was announced by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

"26 residential buildings came under fire. They had a total of 74 windows blown out. In seven houses, the roof was partially damaged. Three medical institutions were significantly affected. Their windows and doors were broken, and the facades of the buildings were mutilated. In medical offices and wards, the furniture and ceiling were damaged, and the premises were covered with debris," said Sienkevych.

In educational institutions, windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave.

Certain streets had to be blocked off for traffic because they were pelted with stones, earth, and debris as a result of the explosions.