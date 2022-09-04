The President forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers a petition on the legalization of porn and erotica in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to an electronic petition on the legalization of pornography and erotica in Ukraine. She received the necessary 25,000 votes to be considered by the president.

The head of state stated that the Cabinet of Ministers ensures the implementation of state policy in the sphere of protection of public morals and the circulation of products and spectacular events of a sexual nature, therefore he submitted the petition for consideration by the government.

"I turned to the Prime Minister of Ukraine with a request to instruct him to process the issue raised in the electronic petition in accordance with his competence and to inform about the results of the consideration of the author of the appeal," says the presidentʼs reply.