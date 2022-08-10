The petition on the legalization of porn and erotica in Ukraine has collected the required number of signatures

The petition on the legalization of erotica and porn on the territory of Ukraine has collected the necessary 25 thousand signatures to be considered by the president.

As of 10:30 a.m., 25 015 Ukrainians have signed the petition.

The author of the petition, Taras Syromskyi, argued for the legalization of porn and erotica that the ban by law harms the economy and human rights.

"Most developed countries do not have prohibition on pornographic activities. In Ukraine, this law was adopted with international comments that it violates freedom of speech. In addition, this law does not make any sense, because anyone who wants to act in porn can go abroad and raise the economy of other countries," the petition reads.

The author notes that Ukrainian legislation in this area is imperfect and has many gaps, which "gives room for its interpretation" in the courts.

In particular, the legislation does not explain well where eroticism is in art, and where eroticism is porn. The author believes that banning pornography promotes corruption, because "even lawyers say that whether to give a bribe depends on how the law enforcement system will interpret the legislation."

"Now, when many people have lost their jobs and this is an ideal chance to bring money to Ukrainian budgets, when for many it is the only way to communicate with the opposite sex due to health issues or places of residence, when such laws contradict the freedom and values of LGBT communities, when even now on the Internet there are erotic communities of Ukrainian women to support Ukrainian soldiers at the front. It turns out that these girls, all “OnlyFans” and webcam models who donated money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are automatically criminally liable. Therefore, it is very important now to lift the ban on erotica and porn and legalize them in Ukraine," the petition says.

The petition is now pending before the President.