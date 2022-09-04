In Donetsk region, four civilians were killed during the day due to enemy shelling

During the day, four people died in the Donetsk region from shelling by the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 3, the Russians killed four civilians of the Donetsk region: two in Velyka Novosilka, one in Siversk, and one in Vodyanny. Two more people were injured," he said. Kyrylenko added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.