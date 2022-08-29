8 civilians were killed due to Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the past day

In Donetsk region, at least 8 civilians were killed during the day by shelling of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On August 28, the Russians killed eight civilians of Donetsk region: 4 in Bakhmut, 2 in Raihorodka, 1 in Tetyanivka and 1 in Mykolaivka. 7 more people were injured," Kyrylenko noted.
He added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
- Earlier, Kyrylenko reported that about 350 000 residents of the Donetsk region currently remain in the part of the region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is about a quarter of the population that lived there before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.