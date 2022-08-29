8 civilians were killed due to Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the past day

In Donetsk region, at least 8 civilians were killed during the day by shelling of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 28, the Russians killed eight civilians of Donetsk region: 4 in Bakhmut, 2 in Raihorodka, 1 in Tetyanivka and 1 in Mykolaivka. 7 more people were injured," Kyrylenko noted.

He added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.