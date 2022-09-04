Germany will allocate €200 million to Ukraine to help displaced people

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €200 million for financial aid programs for displaced persons.

This was stated by the Minister of Development Svenja Schulze, Reuters reports.

"The money is intended to help displaced people in Ukraine continue to be able to provide themselves with the most necessary things," he added.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Berlin on Monday, where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "I will talk to Prime Minister Shmyhal about how we can continue to support the Ukrainian government in helping the displaced," Schulze said.