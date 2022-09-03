“Ukrzaliznytsia” offers residents of occupied Crimea evacuation flights

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" offers residents of occupied Crimea free evacuation flights to the territory controlled by Ukraine. They will depart from Odesa, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.

The head of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Kamyshin wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"The fact is that recently cotton has been flourishing in Crimea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine know their job. The president appealed to Crimeans who live near military facilities to avoid approaching them," he noted.

The company will provide free food and medical care to those leaving Crimea, as well as money from “Ukrposhta”.