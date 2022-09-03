The Russian army lost 350 soldiers and more than 20 tanks in Ukraine in one day

The Russian army has lost 350 soldiers in the war in Ukraine over the past day. In total, more than 49 thousand occupiers have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, the Russians lost:

350 military personnel;

25 tanks;

37 combat armored vehicles;

8 artillery systems;

4 rMLRS;

one plane;

11 drones;

5 cruise missiles;

21 units of automotive equipment.

The General Staff emphasized that the Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kryvorizka directions.