Spiegel: Germany approved the candidacy of the new Ukrainian ambassador

Germany approved the candidacy of the new Ukrainian ambassador submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Ukrainian diplomat Oleksiy Makeyev should become the ambassador.

Spiegel writes about this with reference to its own sources.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier approved Makeevʼs candidacy for the post of Ukraineʼs new ambassador to Germany.

Oleksiy Makeev is currently a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on sanctions policy and a member of the Yermak-McFaul international expert group. He has been in the diplomatic service since 1996, during which time he worked in embassies in Germany and Switzerland. Makeev speaks German well.