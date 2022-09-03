Spiegel: Germany approved the candidacy of the new Ukrainian ambassador

Germany approved the candidacy of the new Ukrainian ambassador submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Ukrainian diplomat Oleksiy Makeyev should become the ambassador.
Spiegel writes about this with reference to its own sources.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier approved Makeevʼs candidacy for the post of Ukraineʼs new ambassador to Germany.
Oleksiy Makeev is currently a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on sanctions policy and a member of the Yermak-McFaul international expert group. He has been in the diplomatic service since 1996, during which time he worked in embassies in Germany and Switzerland. Makeev speaks German well.
- On July 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed a number of ambassadors of Ukraine in various countries. In particular, the president fired Andrii Melnyk, the ambassador to Germany, who became very famous in that country thanks to merciless criticism of the local government for its stance on aid to Ukraine. The German publication BILD reported with reference to sources in the Ukrainian government that Melnyk will be appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
- Melnyk himself announced that he will leave the post of ambassador on October 14.