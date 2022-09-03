The Ukrainian military in the south captured three occupiers and seized Russian equipment

During the fighting in the south, the Ukrainian military captured three Russian soldiers. They also seized Russian equipment, including two tanks, one BMD, one armored personnel carrier and small arms.

The Operational Command "South" writes about this on its Facebook page.

"3 representatives of the Russian occupation forces were captured, 2 T-62 tanks, an amphibious assault vehicle, BTR-82, as well as many collective and small arms with ammunition were captured," the report says.

The aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 22 strikes, and missile and artillery units performed more than 400 artillery missions.

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 106 rocket launchers and six dozen units of enemy equipment, among them 14 T-72 and 62 tanks, the Msta-B howitzer, an airborne self-propelled artillery and mortar installation, 2 Uragan multiple rocket systems, 3 cannons 152-caliber howitzers, a 120-caliber mobile mortar, 2 unmanned scouts and 35 vehicles and armored vehicles.