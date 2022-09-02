The Red Cross plans to increase the volume of humanitarian activities in Mariupol

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) plans to increase the scope of its humanitarian activities in Mariupol.

This was reported by the general director of the organization, Robert Mardini, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Just yesterday, we managed to distribute 1,500 humanitarian aid kits. We understand that there are much greater needs. We will increase the volume of our activities," said Mardini.

Also, according to him, the organization will continue to provide assistance to Mariupol hospitals — medical equipment and medicines, as well as food and financial assistance to restore housing to people in the temporarily occupied city.

"In general, throughout Ukraine, during the war, the ICRC provided financial assistance for the restoration of housing to 300,000 people," the general director of the organization noted.