A ship with Ukrainian grain was removed from the ground — traffic through the Bosphorus strait has been restored

A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain was towed to an anchorage in Istanbul after it ran aground, temporarily blocking traffic in the Bosphorus Strait.

This is reported by Reuters.

The ship was heading from Ukraine to Italy with 3,000 tons of corn, and on the evening of September 1 due to a malfunction, it ran aground. There were no casualties.

During the incident, the bow of the vessel was approximately 150 meters from the shore in the busy Bebek area.

The Istanbul Joint Coordination Center (JCC) reported that the Turkish side conducted an emergency operation, after which traffic through the strait was restored.