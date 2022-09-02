A ship with Ukrainian grain ran aground near Istanbul — this stopped traffic on the Bosphorus

A Ukrainian cargo ship with corn ran aground near Istanbul. Because of this, shipping in the Bosphorus Strait was temporarily suspended. This happened for the first time after the adoption of the "grain agreement".

This was reported in the governorate of Istanbul.

The Liberian-flagged Lady Zehma dropped anchor in Bebek Bay around 9:00 p.m. after losing its rudder. The team of the Main Directorate of Coast Guard, rescue tugs and boats were sent to the scene of the incident. The ship is carrying 3,000 tons of corn from Ukraine.

According to preliminary information, no people were injured, no environmental pollution occurred. Traffic on the Bosphorus was temporarily stopped.