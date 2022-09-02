At night, the Russians shelled Kharkiv and the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are wounded

The Russian army attacked the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv at night. Previously, there were no victims.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

As a result of the impact of the S-300 missile on Kholodnohirsky district, two infrastructure objects and two cars were damaged.

Also, during the night, the Russians again struck from the "Grad" in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.

A 56-year-old man was injured in the Chervonogrigorivska community. He tried to leave the village, but an enemy projectile hit near the car. The man is in the hospital in a moderate condition.

The shelling hit the premises of the local lyceum, cars, gas pumps and power lines. More than two thousand people were left without electricity, almost 5 thousand without water. Emergency crews are already on site.