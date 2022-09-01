CNN: Ukraine and the US held “military games” ahead of the counteroffensive in the south to better plan the operation

On the eve of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, the Ukrainian and American military conducted analytical "military games". This made it possible to better plan the operation.

CNN writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The US convinced the Ukrainian side to reduce the goals and scale of the counteroffensive, so as not to fail and get bogged down in serious battles on several fronts at once. During these discussions, "war games" were played to understand the forces needed for a counter-offensive.

As a result of these discussions, the Armed Forces reduced the scale of the counteroffensive only to the Kherson region.

The US believes that the Ukrainian and Russian sides have reached parity in the war. The army of the Russian Federation still has an advantage in the number of equipment and people, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine better use the received modern Western equipment.