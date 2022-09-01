In Kyiv, since September 1, work on construction sites during air raid alerts has been prohibited — people complain about the sounds

In Kyiv, from today, September 1, work on construction sites will be stopped during an air alert: so that builders take care of their own safety and because of peopleʼs complaints about loud noises from construction sites, which during air raid alerts can scare people and create additional tension.

This decision was adopted by the Kyiv Defense Council, the First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk stated.

Also, from today, public catering establishments in Kyiv will be able to work no later than until 10:00 p.m. — so as not to create conflict situations with law enforcement officers and defense forces and not to endanger themselves and other citizens (the curfew in Kyiv begins at 11:00 p.m.).