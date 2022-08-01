Ground public transport in Kyiv will stop during the air alert

From now on, Kyivʼs ground public transport will stop for the duration of the air alert. This also applies to private carriers.

The transport will stop in a safe place in accordance with the Traffic Rules, reported the KCSA (Kyiv City State Administration).

Passengers should leave the cabin and go to the nearest shelter.

As before, during the air alert, the Metropolitan will not carry out transport on ground sections and will close the operation of open-type stations.

The city authorities call on the citizens not to ignore the air warning signals and to observe the curfew.