"Ukrposhta" issued the first charity stamp "Dog Patron", the proceeds from its sale will go to a demining machine.

Ihor Smilyanskyi, the companyʼs general director, reported on this on September 1.

The Armtrac 400 demining machine needs to raise more than a million euros, with the rest of the money going to support animal shelters across the country.

You can buy the stamp here, on Rozetka, Kasta, Prom, Amazon and eBay. Limits will apply: 5 stamp sheets, 5 art envelopes and 5 postcards in one order.