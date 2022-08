"Ukrposhta" will issue a block stamp "Free, Unbreakable, Invincible" with an envelope for the Independence Day — this is the first such issue during the war.

This was announced on August 18 by the general director of the company, Ihor Smilyanskyi.

The circulation will be only one million copies. Details will be announced on the eve of August 24.

The artist is Anton Khrupin.