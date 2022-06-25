Ukrposhta releases stamp with Mriya plane

On Tuesday, June 28, Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian state postal operator, will issue a new postage stamp — with the Mriya plane. The company informed about this on June 25.
The set will include a stamp, envelope, and postcard. The author of the illustration is 11-year-old schoolgirl Sofiia Kravchuk from Volyn Oblast. She drew it last year for the contest "What is Ukraine for me?".
- The Mriya, the worldʼs largest cargo plane, was destroyed by the Russians on February 27, 2022, during an air attack on an airfield in the city of Gostomel in Kyiv Oblast. It is impossible to restore the plane, but there is a chance to build a new one.
- On March 19, crew commander Dmytro Antonov said that Mriya could have been saved from enemy shelling in Gostomel, but the plane was destroyed by the irresponsibility of the leadership. It wasnʼt evacuated, although this was possible. The company denied this.