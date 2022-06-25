Ukrposhta releases stamp with Mriya plane

On Tuesday, June 28, Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian state postal operator, will issue a new postage stamp — with the Mriya plane. The company informed about this on June 25.

The set will include a stamp, envelope, and postcard. The author of the illustration is 11-year-old schoolgirl Sofiia Kravchuk from Volyn Oblast. She drew it last year for the contest "What is Ukraine for me?".