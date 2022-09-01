The United States received a warrant for the arrest of the plane of the Russian company “Lukoil”. Its cost is $45 million

The United States of America has received a warrant for the arrest of a Boeing 737-7EM aircraft belonging to the Russian multinational oil and gas corporation “Lukoil”.

This is reported by the U.S. Department of Justice.

This plane made flights to and from Russia and violated U.S. Department of Commerce sanctions against the Russian Federation. The warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

This Boeing last flew in the USA in March 2019. He brought “Lukoil” officials from abroad, in particular the Russian oligarch, the then president and CEO Vagit Alekperov. The U.S. Department of Justice believes that Boeing is currently in Russia. The plane costs approximately $45 million.