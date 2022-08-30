Journalists and activists gathered a base for almost 149,000 Russian soldiers

Activists from the "Anti-Corruption Headquarters" and journalists from "Slidstvo.Info" collected 148,631 profiles of Russian military personnel who fought against Ukraine, some of whom committed war crimes, in the online registry "Russian War Criminals".

Slidstvo.Info writes about this.

Serhii Mytkalyk, the chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Headquarters, said that this is the largest base of all similar services in Ukraine. The register consists of lists published by the Center for Defense Strategies and the General Directorate of Intelligence, the "Search for Your Own" database, social networks, and investigative journalists.

Information about specific crimes has been added to the profiles of thousands of soldiers. The data is supported by references to journalistic investigations and official suspicions of law enforcement officers.

The head of Slidstvo.Info investigation agency Anna Babinets noted that there are at least 200 people in this register who have definitely committed crimes, and their guilt has been proven by journalistic investigations, reports Ukrinform.

Of the total number of persons in the register, at least 30,000 participated in the war against Ukraine.