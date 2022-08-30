News

Intelligence: Russia transferred up to 5 thousand “Wagnerites” to Ukraine

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The authorities of the Russian Federation failed the covert mobilization, so the Ministry of Defense decided to increase the number of mercenaries from the ranks of private military companies.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, up to 5,000 fighters of the "PMC Wagner"/"League" are currently fighting in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. They are used as assault units that operate in the first line of attack.