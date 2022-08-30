Intelligence: Russia transferred up to 5 thousand “Wagnerites” to Ukraine

The authorities of the Russian Federation failed the covert mobilization, so the Ministry of Defense decided to increase the number of mercenaries from the ranks of private military companies.
According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, up to 5,000 fighters of the "PMC Wagner"/"League" are currently fighting in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. They are used as assault units that operate in the first line of attack.
- Previously, a number of mass media reported that the "PMC Wagner" was recruiting Russian prisoners for the war in Ukraine. They are promised money and amnesty. Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putinʼs cook", who is believed to be the curator of "PMC Wagner", allegedly personally participated in the recruitment of mercenaries.
- He was seen in occupied Popasna, when the base of the "Wagnerites" was attacked by the Armed Forces.