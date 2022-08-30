The government approved sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and seven other representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church

The Cabinet of Ministers approved proposals to apply personal sanctions for 10 years against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and seven more of its representatives.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

It is proposed to introduce personal sanctions against:

16th Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, also known as Vladimir Mykhailovich Gundyaev;

the head of the department of external church relations of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk (Grigory Valerievich Alfeev);

Deputy Head of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church Archpriest Nikoai Balashov (Nikoai Vadimirovich Balashov);

Metropolitan Tikhon of the Pskov and Porkhov Russian Orthodox Church (Georgiy Aleksandrovich Shevkunov);

the archbishop of Syktyvkar and Komi-Zyryan of the Russian Orthodox Church of Pytyrim (Pavel Pavlovich Volochkov);

archpriest of the Russian Orthodox Church, writer, preacher, and teacher Vladimirov Artemiy Vladimirovich;

Mitrophorian Archpriest of the Russian Orthodox Church, preacher, TV presenter Andrey Yuriyevich Tkachev;

Russian Orthodox theologian, pedagogue and publicist, doctor of theology, honored professor of the Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy and Seminary Osipov Aleksey Ilyich.

The proposed list should be considered by the National Security and Defense Council, as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky. If they agree to it, Ukraine will turn to the international community with the list to introduce the same sanctions in other countries.

Sanctions block the assets of the specified persons, prohibit the movement or transit through Ukraine, including property, stop the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations to these persons, and also prohibit them from participating in the privatization and leasing of property, as well as many other things.