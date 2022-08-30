The occupiers in the south suffered 220 shellings. 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed

In the south of Ukraine, the occupiers were subjected to 220 shellings during the day, losing 60 pieces of equipment and 159 soldiers.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antoniv railway, Antoniv automobile and Daryiv bridges in the Kherson region, fixing their inoperable status, destroying 40 units of armored and automotive equipment, five T-72 tanks, three Msta-B howitzers, a S-300 launcher, a radio-electronic warfare station and a radar station, a 120 mm mobile mortar, as well as five anti-tank missile systems.

As for the situation at sea, there is currently a Russian naval group carrying 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.