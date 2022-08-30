News

The troops of the Russian Federation lost about 450 soldiers and almost 90 pieces of weapons over the past day

Oleg Panfilovych
Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of August 30:

  • 47 550 military personnel (+450 over the past day);
  • 1 954 tanks (+7);
  • 4 294 armored combat vehicles (+25);
  • 1 079 artillery systems (+19);
  • 282 rocket salvo systems;
  • 151 means of anti-aircraft defense (+2);
  • 234 aircraft;
  • 204 helicopters (+1);
  • 847 drones (+3);
  • 196 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 3 217 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+29);
  • 103 units of special equipment (+2).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions.