President: Itʼs time for the Russian military to flee

In his address, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the time has come for the Russian military to flee from Ukrainian land.

"Anyone wants to know what our plans are? You wonʼt hear specifics from any truly responsible person. Because this is war. And this happens in the war. But the occupiers should know: we will drive them to the border. To our border, the line of which did not change. The occupiers know it well. If they want to survive, itʼs time for the Russian military to flee," he said.

"Go home. If you are afraid to return to your home in Russia, well, let such occupiers surrender, and we will guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions. If they do not listen to me, they will deal with our defenders, who will not stop until they release everything that belongs to Ukraine," the president emphasized.