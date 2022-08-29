Politico: The US believes that the Armed Forces have a “good chance” of regaining the southern territories

According to officials of the US Department of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a "good chance" of returning the southern territories captured by the Russians.

Politico writes about this with reference to two unnamed officials.

The US knows that the Armed Forces destroyed the main bridges across the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, which cut off Russian supply routes. In the Pentagon, the strikes of the Armed Forces on bridges, rear bases, and command posts are seen by the Russians as preparation of the "battlefield for a counteroffensive."

In general, the Pentagon is pleasantly surprised by the way Ukrainian defenders use the provided Western equipment, especially the HIMARS jet systems.