Explosive works will be carried out in the quarry in the Kyiv region. The authorities ask not to panic

The Kyiv regional military administration warned citizens about explosions planned for Tuesday in quarries in the region.

On August 30, technological works will take place at the Shamrayiv granite deposit in the Skvyr community of the Bilotserki district.

Because of this, local residents will hear explosions.

Explosive works will also be carried out from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the territory of the Bohuslav quarry, which is in the Bohuslav territorial community of the Obukhiv district.

"We ask you to understand the situation and keep calm," the regional military administration said.