The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed a note to the Turkish ambassador due to the alleged transportation of Russian S-300s through the Bosphorus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed the ambassador of Turkey a note regarding the alleged transportation of Russian S-300PMU-2 missile systems through the Bosphorus, which were carried from Syria by the ship Sparta II.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jagmur Ahmet Gulder was handed a verbal note. Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytskyi told the ambassador that according to the provisions of the Convention on the Regime of the Straits, a vessel chartered by the Ministry of Defense of Russia falls under the definition of a warship for the purposes of this Convention.

Tochytskyi asked the Turkish side for information about the Sparta II cargo, as well as about the measures taken by Turkey to fulfill the provisions of the Convention. Tochytsky emphasized that Ukraine expects the Turkish side to keep its promises to close the Black Sea straits for Russian warships during the war.