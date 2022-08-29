56 ships with food have already left Ukrainian ports

On Monday, three more ships with grain left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. 40 thousand tons of wheat and corn were sent to the ports of Egypt, Romania and Turkey.

This is reported by the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine.

By the end of the day, three bulk carriers are expected to arrive at Odesa ports to load wheat, sunflower and corn.

During this weekend, Odesa ports received 13 ships to load 290,000 tons of wheat, corn and oil, which will go to the ports of Libya, Spain, Italy, Israel, Germany, Egypt and Turkey. At the same time, 9 ships with 271 thousand tons of wheat, oil, barley, rapeseed and corn were sent to the ports of Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Turkey, France and China.

In general, as part of the implementation of the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products, 56 ships left Ukrainian ports during the 29 days of operation of the grain corridor, which transported more than 1.3 million tons of agricultural products to 18 countries around the world.