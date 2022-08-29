Four powerful explosions rang out in the occupied Melitopol. The resistance forces aimed at the “eyes” of the enemy

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhia region, four powerful explosions thundered in the area of the northern exit from the city.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported about this.

"The last days of summer promise to be the hottest for the occupiers of the entire southern part of Ukraine," he wrote.

Fedorov added that "the resistance forces hit the very "eyes" of the enemy."

"Now the enemy forces are almost blinded, besides, they have lost a lot of blood, and ours are already ready to deliver the next blow accurately," the message reads.