The Czech Republic handed over 72 Soviet tanks to Ukraine. For them, she will receive German “Leopards”

Germany will transfer 15 Leopard tanks to the Czech army in exchange for 72 Soviet tanks that Prague transferred to Ukraine.

This was announced by the heads of government of the two countries, Olaf Scholz and Petr Fiala, during a joint press conference, writes Ukrinform.

"We managed to reach an agreement that the Federal Republic of Germany will provide the Czech Republic with 15 Leopard tanks to replace the military material that we transferred to Ukraine," Fiala said.

The final agreement was reached during the negotiations in Prague, but the beginning was laid earlier, in the summer, during Fialaʼs visit to Berlin. The first tanks will arrive in the Czech Republic by the end of the year, the head of government informed. He called it a "big concrete step" in bilateral cooperation, which both countries want to develop further.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that the move would strengthen defense cooperation.