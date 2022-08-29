The Russians are shelling the center of Mykolaiv, one person dead

The Russians are shelling the center of Mykolaiv, in particular, firing rockets into the city. Authorities are urging people not to leave shelters.

The head of Mykolaiv regional administration Vitaliy Kim reported that the occupiers were shelling residential buildings. So far, it is already known about one dead passerby.

"Stay in shelters. I ask journalists not to report anything, to be in a hurry, check all the information visually," he added.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, also confirmed that powerful explosions were heard in the city.

Later, Kim and Senkevych reported that the Russian occupiers fired at residential buildings and educational institutions in the city. It is known about two dead and five wounded. Rescue, emergency services and utility workers are working on the ground.