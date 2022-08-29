Public transport in Kyiv will stop during the air raid alerts. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko responded to the petition

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko responded to a petition demanding the cancellation of the rule on stopping public transport during air raid alerts — it will be canceled or revised only when the security situation in the capital stabilizes.

"The decision of the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv was adopted taking into account the assessment of the current and projected security situation in the capital, and therefore it will be revised only under the condition of its significant stabilization and the receipt of relevant recommendations from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Relevant analysis and assessment are carried out on a permanent basis," noted Vitaliy Klitschko.

The mayor also reminded that the suspension of public transport during the air alert does not incur any additional costs for passengers, as after its completion they can use pre-paid fares.