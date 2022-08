Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Rivne region, reported the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Koval. The occupiers targeted a military facility in the area of the city of Sarny.

According to Koval, there is currently no information about the victims. He promised more details later.

Local Telegram channels report at least six powerful explosions and two downed missiles. Eyewitnesses filmed traces in the sky, similar to the operation of an air defense system.