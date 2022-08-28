In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the air warning system failed.

This was announced by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv.

The centralized notification equipment failed. Currently, there is no option to centrally turn on sirens and loudspeakers, so they will be turned on manually, which will cause the notification to be delayed.

Martsinkiv said that alarm signals will not be heard everywhere. He recommended that people install the Air Alert app on their smartphones or follow his messages on social media.